Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager keen to keep loan star Mark O'Hara

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is very keen to retain loan star Mark O'Hara, scorer of the opening goal in Wednesday night's impressive 4-1 home Scottish Premiership thumping of Ross County.

The on loan Peterborough United ace impressed against County, but his existing deal at Fir Park is due to expire at the end of the season.

"For me Mark O'Hara was outstanding," Robinson said.

"If there's any way we can keep Mark O'Hara I'll be doing everything in my power to do that."

Robinson also lauded the displays of O'Hara's midfield mates - two-goal hero Allan Campbell and the impressive Liam Polworth.

He added: "With Allan's drive and energy, nothing will stop him trying to achieve. He'll be as high as he possibly can because he puts everything into it.

"I thought maybe the last three or four games our midfield had looked a little bit jaded, a bit tired.

"And they do that because of the amount of energy they put into games. When they play, we play.

"I thought Declan Gallagher was outstanding as well at the back. He looked like a Scottish international.

"People looked to just have their mojo back again."