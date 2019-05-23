Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager faces a massive rebuilding job this summer

It’s well documented that Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson faces a massive rebuilding job this summer with 11 players out of contract, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Jake Hastie is joining Rangers on a four-year contract, Tom Aldred and Carl McHugh are heading to the Indian Super League and it appears highly likely that squad men Chris Cadden, Curtis Main, Alex Gorrin, Elliott Frear, Conor Sammon, Craig Tanner, George Newell and Christian Mbulu will be heading for the exit door.

But at least Robinson has already done some early business by securing Livingston defender Declan Gallagher, Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Liam Polworth and Cambridge United defender Jake Carroll on two-year pre contract deals.

Midfielder Allan Campbell – who is already tied down until 2022 – has been offered a contract extension and Robinson is negotiating with Nottingham Forest in a bid to extend the loan deal of exciting winger Gboly Ariyibi.

But the most important decision the Motherwell board will have to make this summer is whether or not to accept the inevitable bids which will come in from bigger clubs for midfield sensation David Turnbull who has netted a phenomenal 15 goals in 31 games for the Steelmen this season.

Robbo said: “Well someone is going to have to pay a lot of money for him. David is a sensible boy and know playing football is the best thing for him at this moment.

“Listen, we’re a club that sells players and if someone comes in with the right offer we can’t stand in his way, if it’s the right money but it will have to be a very, very good offer.

“He’s developed well and we’ll enjoy him while he’s here but, at this minute, no-one has come in for him so he’s very much my player and will be very much part of what we do next season.

“If a big Premiership club or Championship club come in then we’ll look at that if the money is right but he’s our player and will stay like that until someone meets the valuation.

“I don’t do the finances at the club, it’ll be up to other ones to decide the fee but it’ll be a hefty one.”

Young striker James Scott had his best game in a Motherwell jersey against Livingston and Robbo praised Scott’s display.

He said: “James was excellent, I thought he was excellent against St Johnstone last week as well.

“He’s a proper number nine. He’s starting to learn how to use his body.

“He’s 18 years of age. He looks big and strong but he’s not, he’s still filling out in his body.

“But I thought he was terrific.

“I think what you saw in the last 20 minutes was how young and naive we are.

“A lot of boys how weren’t quite at it.”