Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC manager vows to repay club's loyalty

After being cleared at Edinburgh High Court on Friday of assaulting partner Robyn Lauchlan on December 13 last year on Edinburgh’s Waverley Bridge, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has vowed to repay the club’s hierarcy for their loyalty.

Robbo said: “Justice has been done and we can draw a line under it. Alan Burrows (chief executive) and Jim McMahon (chairman), the whole board, have been fantastic with myself and my family, and I can’t ask for any more. I put my brave face on, which you have to. My determination is to reward those people for their loyalty and make sure we finish strongly this season.”

Robinson's team - who are still sitting third in the Scottish Premiership despite not winning any of their last six league games, host Ross County tomorrow night (Wednesday) in a game which looks a 'must win' encounter if they are to get back on track for finishing third.