Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC manager completes loan signing of Bournemouth striker Mikael Ndjoli

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed the signing of Bournemouth striker Mikael Ndjoli until the end of this season.

The forward (21) has joined on loan from the English Premier League outfit, having previously spent time with Kilmarnock last campaign, scoring five goals across 781 minutes for the club.

“Mikael is quick, strong and gives us an option all across the forward line,” manager Stephen Robinson told the club website. “He will immediately add competition for places.

“He’s already had experience of the Scottish league, which will be of benefit to us. Also, despite his age, he’s already been out on loan twice and got playing time.

“He’s already shown us the enthusiasm he has for this move since arriving on Monday.”

Ex-Brentford and Millwall youth player Ndjoli spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Gillingham, before returning in January.

His move to Motherwell is pending international clearance. He will wear number 44.

“I’m really keen to get started at Motherwell,” he said.

“I’ve already seen how this club operates from my previous time in Scotland and I was immediately impressed again when I arrived on Monday. I can’t wait to get involved.”

Meanwhile, Robbo has described the club’s week-long winter training camp in Tenerife as highly successful.

Robinson said: “The sunshine has been a huge bonus. The weather at home limits what you can do.

“We’ve been training two, sometimes three times a day.

“I think it’s been a real hard working week that the boys have bought into massively.

“We’ve come here the last two years, we’ve gone on very good runs and we’re hoping that it’ll be the catalyst again.”

Robbo also said it was nice to see injured trio David Turnbull (who has started running), Christian Ilic and Charles Dunne making good progress on the training field.

Motherwell return to competitive action on these shores this Saturday in a fourth round William Hill Scottish Cup tie at Championship Dundee, kick-off 7.20pm.