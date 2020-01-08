Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC gaffer delighted Trevor Carson is back to his best as keeper signs new deal

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is delighted that goalkeeper Trevor Carson is back to his best after his deep vein thrombosis hell.

Northern Ireland international Carson (31) was due to be out of contract this summer but last night (Tuesday) signed a contract extension to stay at Motherwell until summer 2022.

Robbo, speaking from the club’s January training camp in Tenerife, told the Motherwell FC website: “It’s a massive plus for us to retain a goalkeeper of Trevor’s quality on a long-term contract.

“Trevor has shown me in training he is back to his best again after his unfortunate illness.

“We are delighted he has shown his commitment to the club for the next two-and-a-half years, even though he had no shortage of offers from other clubs at our level.

“I’m convinced Trevor will go from strength to strength and continue to push for more international recognition. It’s also shows our intent as a club to continually build the squad and keep moving forward.”

After leaving Hartlepool United, Carson joined ‘Well in the summer of 2017 and scooped the club’s Player of the Year award in his debut season, a campaign in which Motherwell reached both major cup finals.

It was reported that Carson had developed deep vein thrombosis in November 2018 and he spent a long time on the sidelines as clubmate Mark Gillespie donned the first team goalie gloves.

Carson has been an unused substitute all season due to Gillespie's brilliant form, but - with the Englishman yet to sign a new contract at 'Well and reportedly being watched by other clubs, Carson may be the Steelmen's long term number one.

”I am delighted to be staying with the club,” Carson said.

”It was a no-brainer to stay with a team that is continuing to constantly improve.

”I will keep working hard for the squad as we try and push in in the second half of the season and beyond.”