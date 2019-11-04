Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC boss rated 4/7 bookies favourite to be next Hearts manager

Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson is this morning rated as the odds on favourite to become the next Hearts manager by a leading bookies firm.

Latest prices on offer by Sky Bet at 10am on Monday had the Northern Irishman - who is under contract at Fir Park until summer 2022 - as the red hot 4/7 favourite to take over from sacked Craig Levein at the struggling Gorgie outfit.

This strong favouritism comes despite Motherwell FC chief executive Alan Burrows telling BBC Radio Scotland on Saturday that Hearts hadn't made any contact with them regarding Robinson.

Burrows said: "Nobody's been in touch, there's been no contact by anybody, informal or formal.

"The nature of a club like Motherwell is that when people, players, managers, do well then other people take interest.

"That's the nature of the beast and that's what we accept when we work at this club.

"The key thing whenever we lose a player or a manager is to get the next one in and keep doing it over and over again.

"It's not easy, don't get me wrong, I'd very much like Stephen Robinson to remain the Motherwell manager and right now there's been no contact from anybody.

"We would very much like Stephen to stay here.

"He's done an excellent job for us in terms of what we ask him to do: developing players, keeping the team competitive in the league, and his recruitment along with Martin Foyle has been excellent.

"He's almost the quintessential Motherwell manager in terms of what we require, so from that point of view long may it continue.

"You never know what the future holds in any walk of life so it would be wrong and ill-advised of me to make bold predictions about anybody's future at any football club.

"What we do is take it one day at a time, right now as we speak Stephen Robinson is the Motherwell manager and I hope it stays that way for as long as possible."

It is understood that the Jambos would have to shell out £120,000 in compensation to Motherwell to get Robinson.

When asked about his link to Hearts after Saturday's 2-1 home win over Livingston which kept Motherwell third in the Scottish Premiership, Robinson said: "I don't need to deal with it. I'm just delighted we're third in the league. I'm going to enjoy my Saturday night. I'm going to go home, watch the semi-final, have a glass of wine and enjoy it. There has been no contact (from Hearts), none!"