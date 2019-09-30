Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC boss praises Mark Gillespie for penalty save at St Johnstone

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed goalkeeper Mark Gillespie for his crucial penalty save at St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Steelmen moved up to third place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to Devante Cole’s first half tap in and Gillespie’s fine low save from Scott Tanser’s 54th minute spot kick.

“The penalty save was a huge turning point to keep us in the game,” Robinson said.

“Mark Gillespie I thought was outstanding all day, came for crosses and I think he had another really good save as well.

“But we should have won the game well before that.

“Devante’s had a great chance (a sitter he blazed over the bar from a yard out on 14 minutes after a brilliant run and cross from James Scott).

“I missed one like that myself so I know what it’s like. I think mine might have been worse than his.

“But I think it shows a mark of the character of the boy.

“He had a wee two-minute spell where he felt sorry for himself but we have to try and encourage boys.

“He showed super character to react from his miss and get the winning goal for us.

“I have a lot of faith that Devante will score goals.

“Declan (’Well defender Gallagher) had a great chance from a free-kick as well.

“We probably could have had more goals without playing particularly well.

“It was a grind.

“It’s a real tough place to come to. Tommy (Saints manager Wright) has his teams well drilled, well organised.

“I think it’s very hard to break down. And we’ve got to be pleased with that three points.

“We’ve played a lot better than that but I think we showed a real character today.”