Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC boss hot favourite to become new Northern Ireland manager

As of today (Tuesday) at 5pm, Motherwell FC boss Stephen Robinson was the bookies favourite for the vacant Northern Ireland manager’s job.

Robbo (44) was the even money favourite with Bet Victor and Paddy Power for the post, with St Johnstone gaffer Tommy Wright (best price 6/1), Linfield boss David Healy (best price 10/1) and Coleraine gaffer Oran Kearney (best price 10/1) also quoted in the markets.

It seems that being installed as Michael O'Neill's replacement as the Green Army's new gaffer is far more likely than Robinson taking up the reins at Hearts.

The Fir Park manager, the long time favourite to replace Craig Levein in the Gorgie hotseat, has now slipped to Sky Bet's 6/1 third favourite to get the post behind favourite Austin MacPhee (Evens) and newly sacked Carfiff City gaffer Neil Warnock (4/1).