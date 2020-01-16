Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC boss hails Liam Grimshaw as "the perfect professional"

Liam Grimshaw in action for Motherwell against Aberdeen earlier this season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has hailed Liam Grimshaw as "the perfect professional" after the popular wing back signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Fir Park.

Former Manchester United youth player Grimshaw, who will turn 25 on February 2, has penned a new deal keeping him at Motherwell until summer 2022.

Robinson told the club website: “We’re delighted Liam is staying with us.

“He is an all-action and committed player who gives us his all every single day. He’s the perfect professional and a person we’re delighted to have for a longer period of time.”

Burnley-born Grimshaw, whose two spells at Motherwell since 2015 have been sandwiched between a spell at Preston North End and brief loan at Chesterfield, said: “I’m really happy to be staying at a place I consider to be home.

“Motherwell is a club where I am settled and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead for us as a team.”