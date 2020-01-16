Stephen Robinson: Motherwell FC boss hails Liam Grimshaw as "the perfect professional"

Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has hailed Liam Grimshaw as "the perfect professional" after the popular wing back signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Fir Park.

Former Manchester United youth player Grimshaw, who will turn 25 on February 2, has penned a new deal keeping him at Motherwell until summer 2022.

Robinson told the club website: “We’re delighted Liam is staying with us.

“He is an all-action and committed player who gives us his all every single day. He’s the perfect professional and a person we’re delighted to have for a longer period of time.”

Burnley-born Grimshaw, whose two spells at Motherwell since 2015 have been sandwiched between a spell at Preston North End and brief loan at Chesterfield, said: “I’m really happy to be staying at a place I consider to be home.

“Motherwell is a club where I am settled and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead for us as a team.”