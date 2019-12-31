Stephen Robinson: Motherwell didn't do basics well enough in defeat to Hamilton Accies

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits his below par side failed to do the basics well enough in Sunday’s 2-1 home derby defeat to Hamilton Accies.

’Well led early on through a Chris Long goal but faded badly in the second half as the visitors deservedly won with goals by Aaron McGowan and David Moyo.

“After the first 20 minutes I thought we started really well and it looked like it was too easy for us,” Robinson said.

“The lesson in football is if you think you’ve made it and you stop doing the simple things well, you lose football matches. We didn’t do the simple things well enough.

“Credit to Accies, they won every single header, they won every second ball and we saw it coming.

“We tried to change the shape to try and give us a bit of height in there.

“But it didn’t work, so I take full responsibility.

“I pick the team, I set us up.

“It’s a blip. It’s a kick in the backside that perhaps we needed.

“I thought we started the game well and could have scored more. We looked tired and we looked jaded.

“It’s a real sore one for me to take in a local derby.

“We had a really good crowd. We let them down.”

Despite the defeat, ’Well go into 2020 sitting proudly in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Their 37-point haul after 21 games is 16 points better than at the same stage last season.

’Well will next be in action at Dundee in the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday, January 18, kick-off 7.20pm.