Stephen Robinson: Motherwell deserved at least a draw against Rangers

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was gutted with Sunday’s narrow 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Rangers at Ibrox as he felt his impressive side merited at least a draw.

Devante Cole shot Motherwell ahead in the first half but – after Rangers skipper James Tavernier had won and missed a penalty – the Light Blues won it with goals by Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander.

“We deserved at least a point,” Robbo said.

“The game plan we set up with worked really well.

“Whichever system we played, 3-5-2 then we changed to 4-3-3 and I think we caused Rangers a lot of problems.

“I have to give credit to the players. They implemented exactly what we tried to do.

“We showed a lot of quality. We’ve no right to come here and play with that kind of quality and we did. It shows what strides we’ve made and how far the players have come.

“The frustration for me is we’ve been beaten by a set play.

“Brilliant delivery I have to say. Tavernier’s deliveries are excellent.”

A major turning point in the match came with Defoe’s equaliser just before half-time.

Robinson was unhappy with the build-up to this goal, as he felt Liam Donnelly had been fouled aerially by Defoe following a long kick upfield by Gers keeper Allan McGregor.

“It’s a very dubious decision for the first goal,” the Motherwell gaffer added.

“If they (Donnelly and Defoe) come together and he falls over and it’s accidental it doesn’t matter, it’s a foul. It leads to the first goal.

“We go in at half-time and it’s a little bit different.

“But sometimes these things go against you.”