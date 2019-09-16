Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss unhappy at timing of youth coach Darren O'Dea's departure to Celtic

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says the timing of under-18s coach Darren O’Dea’s departure to take up a similar role at Celtic “wasn’t great”.

O’Dea left on Sunday to start as the Hoops under-18s boss, just four months after taking on his Fir Park role.

Robinson told the Motherwell website: “Whilst we were disappointed to lose Darren, he has conducted himself impeccably and we wish him well in his coaching career.

“The timing of the vacancy elsewhere wasn’t great from our point of view. But it couldn’t be helped, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse and we wish him well.”

