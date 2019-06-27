Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss targeted by managerless Doncaster Rovers

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager's role at English League One outfit Doncaster Rovers, reports our sister paper The Scotsman.

Northern Irishman Robbo (44) is a popular figure at Fir Park having led the club to both national cup finals in the 2017-2018 season while working on a shoestring budget, comfortably retained 'Well's Premiership status in the past three seasons and nurtured the development of youngsters like David Turnbull, Jake Hastie and Allan Campbell.

That impressive CV has interested Doncaster, who are searching for a new boss following Grant McCann’s move to Hull City last week.

Speaking at Motherwell's pre-season base in Belfast before Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Crusaders, Robbo - who has eight months remaining on his Motherwell contract - said: “The football club have been very good to me. They have given me an opportunity and I have a brilliant relationship with the board and Alan Burrows, the chief executive.

“It doesn’t always happen at football clubs but the board totally support me at Motherwell and the Chief Executive wants you to do well. Also I’m very happy with the group of staff I have here.

“Obviously I’m ambitious and I want to take Motherwell forward. I’m happy where I am at this moment in time. I have eight months left on my contract and we’ll sit down and see where we are.”

Doncaster are expected to make contact with Robinson and any other potential candidates over the next few days.