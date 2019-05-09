Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss says it's all to play for at "tough" St Johnstone

Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson is pleased that, despite his side dropping two late points in a 1-1 draw against St Mirren last Saturday, winning the Scottish Premiership’s bottom six is still in ’Well’s hands, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Victory against St Johnstone this Saturday, followed by another three points in Motherwell’s final game at home to Livingston on May 18, will guarantee the Fir Parkers a seventh place finish for the second consecutive season.

Robinson said: “Of course it’s all to play for in the race for seventh. It’s going to be a good game against St Johnstone, it’s going to be a tough game fighting it out for seventh place.

“To be honest with you I just want to keep seeing us develop and I thought we played some really good stuff against St Mirren.

“There was a lot of patience, there had to be.

“St Mirren sat in and tried to hit us on the counter attack. I thought we coped with everything they threw at us.

“We dominated large parts of the game, I think our possession stats were huge.

“We didn’t have enough shots on target and we didn’t put enough balls into areas that would hurt them. That’s things we can definitely improve on.”