Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss says club monitored Declan Gallagher for two years before signing him

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that Fir Park scouts were eyeing up defender Declan Gallagher as a potential signing two years before he joined the Steelmen on a two-year contract after leaving Livingston this summer.

Robinson - rated as the bookies' favourite for the vacant Hearts manager's job - said on Thursday that he was delighted with the Scotland squad man's form at the heart of the defence as he's helped 'Well reach third spot in the league after 11 games.

Robbo said: "Deccy has been a revelation since he came here. It's funny, we went to watch Livingston play maybe two years ago. We earmarked Deccy then.

"We've constantly monitored him and he's grown as a player and as a person.

"I think his recognition for Scotland's been thoroughly deserved and hopefully he continues that.

"He's full of fun, he's a big character in the dressing room, the boys love him.

"Win, lose or draw Deccy's the same. He keeps the dressing room alive.

"On the pitch we've got him to drive himself. His training standards were something that we tried to get up when he first came.

"Now he is setting standards for other people as opposed to us trying to set them for him."