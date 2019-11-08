Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss no longer bookies favourite to be next Hearts manager

Stephen Robinson and Keith Lasley in the Fir Park dugout during the league cup tie between Motherwell and Hearts earlier this season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
In what will be greeted positively by many of a Motherwell FC persuasion, the odds on gaffer Stephen Robinson becoming the next Hearts manager have today drifted out to 4/1 with a leading bookies firm.

Robbo - the long time favourite to replace Craig Levein - was as short as 8/11 market leader earlier with Sky Bet this week to get the Gorgie hotseat.

But, as of 2.55pm on Friday, Robbo was 4/1 second favourite behind new frontrunner Austin MacPhee.

The latest Sky Bet odds are: Evens - Austin MacPhee, 4/1 - Stephen Robinson, 5/1 - Jack Ross, 5/1 - Roy Keane, 10/1 - David Moyes 14/1 - Andy Kirk, 20/1 - Daniel Stendel, 20/1 - Gary Holt, 20/1 - Gary Naysmith, 20/1 - Ian Holloway.