Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss no longer bookies favourite to be next Hearts manager

In what will be greeted positively by many of a Motherwell FC persuasion, the odds on gaffer Stephen Robinson becoming the next Hearts manager have today drifted out to 4/1 with a leading bookies firm.

Robbo - the long time favourite to replace Craig Levein - was as short as 8/11 market leader earlier with Sky Bet this week to get the Gorgie hotseat.

But, as of 2.55pm on Friday, Robbo was 4/1 second favourite behind new frontrunner Austin MacPhee.

The latest Sky Bet odds are: Evens - Austin MacPhee, 4/1 - Stephen Robinson, 5/1 - Jack Ross, 5/1 - Roy Keane, 10/1 - David Moyes 14/1 - Andy Kirk, 20/1 - Daniel Stendel, 20/1 - Gary Holt, 20/1 - Gary Naysmith, 20/1 - Ian Holloway.