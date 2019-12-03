Stephen Robinson: Motherwell beat St Johnstone despite sickness bug hitting squad

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson revealed post match that Saturday’s 4-0 victory over St Johnstone was achieved despite his squad being hit by a sickness bug.

’Well boss Robbo said: “There’s a bug going around the place, some have a cold, some have had that sickness bug.

“We have played a lot better than that.

“We were flat, the crowd were flat and we were nowhere near at our best.

“I spoke with the lads at the end there and some are struggling for sure.”

Despite feeling below par, Motherwell comfortably saw off Saints to boost their bid for a European spot.

“It was the complete opposite of what we had last week,” Robbo added.

“We were ruthless when the opportunities came for us.”