Stephen Robinson: Ex-Motherwell manager is named as Morecambe's new gaffer

The 46-year-old Northern Irishman has taken over as gaffer of English League 1 new boys Morecambe, who have been without a boss since ex-’Well player Derek Adams quit the post to take the Bradford City job after leading Morecambe to play-off final glory.

Robinson, who has joined on a three-year deal, told the Morecambe FC website: "I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process.

"We are looking to build on last season's successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.

"There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club's first season in League One."

Robinson was popular with ’Well fans after reaching two cup finals in the 2017-18 season and also earning a top three finish in the unfinished 2019-20 campaign which brought Europa League football to the club.

However, the 2020-21 season proved to be much more problematic for Robinson and he quit on Hogmanay with the club embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of the Scottish Premiership after a poor run of results.

Robbo, who was replaced by Graham Alexander as Fir Park boss, said after resigning: "The club has numerous assets going forward, and I’m sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there.

“My goal was always to leave the club in a healthier position. I believe the staff and I have done this.

“I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to Jim McMahon, Alan Burrows and the rest of the board, as well as the fans for their loyalty and support to my family and I throughout.

“I will take a short break before looking at new challenges ahead. But my family and I will forever be Motherwell fans. I wish the staff, supporters and club as a whole every success in the future.”