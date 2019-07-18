Stephen Robinson and Keith Lasley sign Motherwell FC contract extensions until summer 2022

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and his assistant Keith Lasley have been rewarded for the superb work they are doing at Fir Park with contract extensions until summer 2022.

Robinson (44) – permanent gaffer since March 2017 – masterminded ’Well’s run to the Betfred and William Hill Scottish Cup finals in season 2017-2018 and has comfortably kept the Steelmen clear of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone during his tenure.

The Northern Irishman has also earned the plaudits for earning around £3 million in player sales, successfully blooding several youngsters and doing a major summer squad rebuild after a total of 20 players left the club.

Robinson said he was delighted to continue doing the job he loved, adding: “Was it 20 players who left was it? That’s why I’m tired. I knew there was a reason why I’m tired!

“It was a big turnaround and 20 is probably including some of the younger players that left as well.

“We are not a club that can give four and five year contracts to people. We don’t have that financial stability to do that and that’s why we do lose a lot of players.

“And that’s part of the job. We know who we’ll probably lose, we have ideas which clubs are after which players.

“And we try and recruit. We don’t always get it right but we try and bring players in with pace and some decent quality. Some work out and some don’t at our level which is par for the course for anything.

“If you pay £30 million for somebody it’s still a gamble. I remember Alex Ferguson saying every player is a gamble.

“And it is. But we’ve done ok in the transfer market and believe we’ve signed some exciting players and possibly one more still to come.”

Another major positive on the CV has been Robinson’s ability to change the combative, physical 3-5-2 playing style of his early tenure for a much more attractive attacking formation with an abundance of pace and skilful wingers.

“We did get to two cup finals playing that (3-5-2) way,” Robinson said. “That wasn’t done in 50 odd years.

“I played with what was available to me.

“I think you’re a poor manager if you try and make players do what they can’t do.

“We had big strong physical boys. That’s what we were able to recruit and we played to that.

“We have now got a lot of pace, creativity and energy, a lot of good wide players.

“And we play to their strengths. Believe me it’s a lot more enjoyable for me to watch as well.

“But, as I say good managers coach with what they have available to them and I believe as a coaching staff we have done that.

“We’ll continue to do that and we’re in a position where we’ve been able to recruit players to fit into that style.

“It’s an exciting time to try and continue to do that.”

Assistant Lasley (39) a former legendary Motherwell midfield player, has also excelled in his role since taking over as assistant manager in June 2017.

He said: “I’m obviously very happy to be continuing with the club. I’ve had a long association with Motherwell and I’m delighted to be able to continue working here.

“I’ve learned a lot with the manager as I continue my development as a coach, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Robinson and Lasley's existing contracts had been due to expire at the end of this season.