St Mirren 0-3 Motherwell: Comfortable win for the Steelmen in Paisley

Motherwell romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at St Mirren on Wednesday night thanks to goals by James Scott (2) and Allan Campbell.

The result gave fourth placed Motherwell their second Scottish Premiership win in four days after Saturday's 4-0 success over St Johnstone.

Yet St Mirren started the better side and had a half chance on 10 minutes when Ryan Flynn's long free-kick into the box was met by Paul McGinn's overhead kick but the ball flew well over.

Devante Cole of Motherwell was then booked for a 14th minute lunge on Danny Mullen who needed treatment.

Within two minutes 'Well striker Scott produced a fine run forward but his 20-yard shot was straight at keeper Vaclav Hladky.

The Steelmen went 1-0 up in fantastic fashion on 27 minutes when Scott sprinted forward and cracked a brilliant low left foot shot into the bottom left corner from outside the box.

Saints tried to hit back within a minute and a Kyle Magennis shot was deflected not too far wide.

And it was 2-0 Motherwell on 32 minutes when Scott confidently cracked the ball in the net from a Liam Polworth through ball.

Scott had the chance to complete a dream hat-trick on 34 minutes but his flash header from a driven Grimshaw cross went wide.

And young forward Scott soon had another long ranger deflected wide as the Steelmen dominated.

Scott produced another threatening run on 44 minutes and passed inside to Liam Donnelly who dragged his shot wide.

A low key start to the second half saw the Steelmen looking extremely comfortable.

It was 3-0 Motherwell on 66 minutes when a poor sideways pass by Saints' Calum Waters was pounced on by Hylton who burst down the left and crossed for Allan Campbell to tap home from close range.

There was almost a fourth goal for the visitors when a Polworth corner from the right was headed down by Gallagher to Cole whose effort was cleared off the line by Flynn.

Substitutes Seedorf and Manzinga both sent efforts off target for Motherwell late on before away keeper Mark Gillespie produced a brilliant stop from an Andreu shot which looked goalbound.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Mugabi, Gallagher, Carroll, Grimshaw, Hylton (Seedorf 74), Campbell (O'Hara 69), Polworth, Scott, Donnelly, Cole.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Crowd: 4240