St Johnstone ace Jamie McCart emulates Motherwell legend father Chris by winning Scottish Cup 30 years later

Jamie's dad Chris McCart celebrates winning the 1991 Scottish Cup (Pic by Getty Images)

Saints’ 1-0 win over Hibs in Saturday’s final at Hampden, which completed a remarkable cup double for the Perth side this season under manager Callum Davidson, came three decades on from McCart senior being part of a Motherwell team which beat Dundee United 4-3 after extra time in a final generally rated the competition’s best ever.

Jamie said: “It’s 30 years on, exactly. It’s ridiculous how it has happened like this.

"I managed to FaceTime my dad on the park after the game so that was good.

"It’s just incredible, I know I keep using that word, but it’s just how I feel right now.

"I don’t believe in all that stuff when people say it’s written in the stars or whatever.

"I’m not in any way superstitious. The boys will tell you I don’t do anything like that.

"But it’s been a fairytale season, and to win the Scottish Cup exactly 30 years after my dad did it is just amazing.

"All the boys were saying afterwards in the dressing room that if you honestly think about it, it probably won't sink in for years.

"A team outside the Old Firm winning the cup double is almost unheard of, certainly in modern times.