St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell: Tony Watt volley earns Steelmen deserved draw in Perth

An equaliser by Tony Watt (centre) earned a point for Motherwell at St Johnstone (Library pic)

’Well created numerous chances in the game at McDiarmid Park but the hosts – who earned a heroic draw against Galatasary in Turkey on Thursday night – were impressive too.

Motherwell created the first opening after just three minutes when a brilliant through ball by Kaiyne Woolery found Kevin van Veen whose shot was blocked by home keeper Zander Clark.

Saints came back into it and visiting defender Bevis Mugabi had to make an important intervention after team-mate Liam Donnelly had been robbed of possession following a ball out to him by keeper Liam Kelly.

Van Veen then produced a great bit of skill but shot well over. Clark then made an amazing save for Saints when he somehow got down low to his right to stop a Woolery header following a corner.

Kelly then blocked Hayden Muller’s effort before the visitors’ Connor Shields was booked for a foul on Liam Craig.

Craig’s 33rd minute corner just evaded Shaun Rooney at the back post but Saints went in front almost straight away when a Wotherspoon cross from the left was headed into his own net by ’Well skipper Stephen O’Donnell.

Muller shot wide on 42 minutes in the final action of the first half.

Saints threatened first after the interval but Wotherspoon volleyed well over after Kelly’s punched clearance.

The Steelmen were then incredibly unlucky not to level when Mugabi’s head flick from O’Donnell’s long throw-in came back off the inside of the box and Shields’ follow-up was blocked.

May blazed over for Saints before Clark again saved brilliantly from a Lamie header following a long Carroll free-kick.

Middleton and O’Halloran both had attempts stopped by Kelly before substitute Watt – blasted in from an unmarked position to earn a share of the spoils.

Slattery shot off target after a great run forward for ’Well, with Watt then volleying wide after a long cross from the right.