SPFL dirtiest teams: Most yellow and red cards in Scottish football 2018-19
Using Uefa’s disciplinary points system, we’ve examined each teams’ points total across the four divisions over the course of the 2018-19 season up to the 36-game mark.
It’s three points for a red, and a point for a yellow. In the event of a tie we have looked at foul count too. Stats courtesy of the SPFL website.
1. Clyde
49 points - Clyde are statistically the fairest team across all divisions. They've picked up three red cards, two to Tom Lang this year, but had the lowest number of yellows (40) and lowest foul count out of all 42 clubs (332)
50 points - Just a point behind Clyde, and with one less red card, Airdrieonians are in second position. Scott Robertson picked up both reds. They also had least amount of yellows in League One (44). Foul count: 392.