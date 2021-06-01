Six of the worst for ’Well Women at title chasers

Motherwell Ladies interim gaffers Stewart Hall and Willie Kinniburgh

Strikes for the hosts came via Nicola Docherty, Kirsten Reilly, Rachel McLauchlan, Zoe Ness, Clare Gemmell and a Jordan McLintock own goal.

It was 1-0 Rangers after just four minutes when the ball snuck past away keeper Pollard after Docherty’s apparent attempt at a cross.

’Well Ladies then survived a major scare when Pollard rushed out to take the ball off the advancing Hay and Chelsie Watson then blocked the ball on the line from Hay’s second attempt.

But the hosts did double their advantage within a few minutes when Reilly struck a shot from 25 yards which flew into the net.

Rangers were three ahead on 34 minutes, Rachel McLauchlan tapping into an empty net after the ball fell to her in the six-yard box.

It was 4-0 for the title-chasing hosts on 52 minutes, Ness sending in a header which looped over Pollard.

The Women of Steel’s nightmare day then continued when the ball went into the net off McLintock at the back post to make it 5-0 Rangers.

Gemmell got in on the act as she headed home a sixth goal on 79 minutes, in what was the captain’s final match at home for Rangers.