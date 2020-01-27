Ross MacIver signs new Motherwell contract until summer 2021

Motherwell FC kid Ross MacIver has signed a new improved contract to stay at Fir Park until summer 2021.

The 20-year-old striker - who scored his first goal for the Motherwell first team in the 2-1 success at Ross County on Boxing Day - had penned an initial one-year deal when he joined from the Staggies last summer. But that contract has now been ripped up and new terms agreed.

Third placed Motherwell - who also recently tied down goalkeeper Trevor Carson and right back Liam Grimshaw on contract extensions - are also hoping striker Chris Long, who is out of contract this summer, and midfielder David Turnbull, a Celtic target, will sign new deals.