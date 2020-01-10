Ross Maciver: I couldn't believe it when my debut Motherwell FC goal hit back of net in Dingwall

Ross Maciver is the latest youngster to make a positive impact with Motherwell FC over the past couple of seasons.

Following on from the sterling performances – and crucial goals – of kids like David Turnbull, Jake Hastie (who has since left for Rangers), James Scott and Allan Campbell, substitute Maciver netted a stunning long ranger in the recent 2-1 win over his old club Ross County on Boxing Day.

“I was happy with that one because I never really shoot from outside the box,” Inverness-born Maciver (20) told the Times and Speaker.

“Longy (’Well ace Chris Long) was telling me before: ‘If you get a chance just shoot’.

“I took a touch inside , had a shot and it happened to go in.

“I was delighted with it. I couldn’t believe it went in.

“If someone had told me the next morning that it didn’t happen I probably would have believed them.

“It just didn’t feel real.”

Motherwell, third in the Scottish Premiership after a phenomenal first half of the season, are currently on a winter break.

For the third year in a row, they are attending La Caleta’s Tenerife Top Training centre in the Canary Islands.

Upon their return to these shores, the Steelmen will visit Championship outfit Dundee in a fourth round William Hill Scottish Cup encounter at Dens Park on Saturday, January 18.

Maciver said: “The Scottish Cup is a massive game.

“We are training hard and the gaffer will be putting us through our paces to hopefully be back ready for the game against Dundee.

“It’s very important. We have been good all season and I think a wee cup run would be brilliant for the club.”

Motherwell and their fans are hoping that the 2019-2020 Scottish Cup campaign doesn’t see a similar outcome to last season’s effort in the tournament.

After returning from Tenerife, ’Well lost 2-1 at home to then Championship side Ross County to go crashing out of the tournament at the first hurdle.

“Anything can happen in a game of football,” Maciver said. “It’s not really a concern that we’ll be rusty going into the Dundee game after the winter break.

“It’s probably just the way the game against Ross County went that day.

“Everyone likes to play in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s a massive game in Scotland so hopefully we beat Dundee and go on a run.”

Despite their fine start to the league campaign this term, Motherwell suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to local rivals Hamilton Accies in their final game before the break on December 29.

“Obviously that was tough to take,” added Maciver, who came on as a 79th minute substitute against Accies.

“But in the first half the boys were brilliant. I thought they had total control of the game.

“Then in the second half Accies went a bit more direct and the two goals were hard ones to take.

“When I came on it was a hard game to get into. It was a bit of a fight in the second half and it’s disappointing that we got beaten.

“Football’s a funny game. Momentum changes all the time.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s a good start to a season. Hopefully we can keep it going and qualifying for Europe would be massive.”