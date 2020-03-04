Rolando Aarons: Motherwell loan star confident of third place finish

On loan winger Rolando Aarons is bringing his big game experience with parent club Newcastle United to help Motherwell’s battle to hold onto third place.

The Jamaican-born former England under-20 ace – committed to Fir Park until this summer – has played 22 times for Newcastle since 2014 including scoring in a 2-0 win against holders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a fourth round English League Cup tie in October 2014.

Although the stuttering Steelmen haven’t won in the league since a 1-0 success at Aberdeen on January 22 – Aarons (24) still thinks his latest club in a string of loans can preserve their one-point Scottish Premiership cushion over fourth placed Aberdeen over the next 10 games.

“Of course I’m confident Motherwell can get third place,” Aarons (24) told the Times and Speaker.

“I think all teams go through periods that we’re going through. The Scottish league is very competitive.

“It’s physical just like England.It’s kind of what I expected. I knew a few players up here and I spoke to them.

“I was prepared for the league.

“I knew Bigirimana, who used to play for Motherwell.

“I knew James Tavernier from Rangers.

“I spoke to them and they said: ‘Yeah, it was a very good league’.

“In England it doesn’t get as much coverage outside of Celtic and Rangers but it’s a good league.”

Last Tuesday night’s 2-1 home league defeat to St Mirren made it eight league and cup games without a win for ’Well, but at least star midfielder David Turnbull made a return from injury as a second half sub.

He and Aarons will likely be key men in ’Well’s home league game against Ross County tonight (Wednesday).

Aarons said: “David Turnbull was injured when I first arrived but from what I’ve seen at training he looks like a very, very good player.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him.

“I’m confident we can beat Ross County. If we play as we did in the first half against St Mirren I’m sure we’ll beat most teams. We need to put things into our own hands and stop relying on other teams dropping points.”