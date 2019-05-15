Richard Tait: I was surprised Motherwell fans booed Jake Hastie in Perth

Motherwell ace Richard Tait has told the Times and Speaker that he was shocked at Motherwell fans’ verbal abuse of team-mate Jake Hastie, who will join Rangers on a pre contract four-year deal this summer, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Visiting fans shouted obscenities at Hastie as he warmed up and after coming on as a 72nd minute substitute, in Saturday's 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Johnstone.

Richard Tait (centre) in action for Motherwell in Perth on Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Tait said: “I was very surprised, yeah.

“The boy has still got a Motherwell shirt on, comes on, absolutely runs his heart out and tries his absolute best.

“It’s disappointing to hear fans giving him a bit of stick.

“But unfortunately that’s football and as a professional football player you have to deal with that.

“Jake’s fine. Like I said he tries his absolute best every time he has a Motherwell shirt on.

“He’s a professional football player, he knows how to deal with it and he’ll just crack on.

“If he plays this Saturday (at home to Livingston) he’ll do exactly the same, he’ll try his absolute best and I’ve got every faith in him.”

Tait expects this to be a summer of change at Motherwell, with Hastie among half a dozen stars expected to quit for pastures new.

“There could be big changes going on in the next month or two at the football club,” he added.

“But I’m sure the people behind the scenes are recruiting and doing their absolute utmost to recruit the best people.”

And Tait insisted that he and his mates are well up for this Saturday’s meaningless season ending league encounter at home to Livingston.

“It’s not hard to get motivated for it,” he said.

“We want to go and get three points at home and end the season in a winning way.

“So we’ll be right up for the game and making sure that we go out and try and win the match.”