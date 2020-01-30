Revealed: Scottish Premiership clubs with most loyal players
Celtic have the most loyal players in the Scottish Premiership, staying for an average of 42.1 months.
At the opposite end of the scale, in newly released figures by Ticketgum.com, are St Mirren, whose players stay with the Buddies for an average of just 13.1 months.
Scotland has the 12th most loyal players in Europe, with Real Madrid having the continent's most loyal players with an average of 66.8 months.
Here's how the Scottish Premiership clubs rate.
1. Celtic - 42.1 months
Winning each of the last 10 domestic trophies in Scotland has helped the Hoops hang onto their players for the longest of any Scottish Premiership side.