Rangers v Motherwell: LIVE

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson surveys his side's last visit to Ibrox, a 7-1 defeat for the Steelmen last November (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson surveys his side's last visit to Ibrox, a 7-1 defeat for the Steelmen last November (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Motherwell Times is at Ibrox Stadium for today's Scottish Premiership encounter between Rangers and Motherwell (kick-off 3pm)

Follow all the action on our live blog.