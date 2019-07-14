Queen of the South 0-3 Motherwell: Steelmen win Betfred opener

Three second half goals by Liam Donnelly (penalty), Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton comfortably saw Motherwell beat Championship opponents Queen of the South in their Betfred Cup Group E clash at Palmerston Park on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Yet there was a nightmare start for the Steelmen when they lost striker Christopher Long - making his full debut for the club after joining from Blackpool - to injury when the game had barely started.

A groggy looking Long was stretchered off within the first three minutes after having the ball smashed against his face by a Queens defender within the first few seconds and receiving a lengthy spell of treatment.

Motherwell missed a great chance after 12 minutes when a mistake at the back from Queens let in James Scott who was denied at point blank range by outrushing goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

It was then almost 1-0 Queens after Stephen Dobbie had caused havoc with a low cross which fell to Connor Murray whose goalbound effort was cleared off the line.

The hosts came close again on 26 minutes when Dobbie burst into the box and his goal effort ricocheted to Dan Pybus who shot over.

Dangerman Dobbie rifled in a 25-yard piledriver three minutes later which away keeper Mark Gillespie turned round for a corner.

All in all, it was a fairly flat opening 45 minutes for a Motherwell side which started with five newbies - Declan Gallagher, Jake Carroll, Devante Cole, Long and Christian Ilic.

But Motherwell started the second half with a greater urgency and Scott fired a right footed effort not too far off target early on before Cole ballooned a shot well over.

A fine move involving Carroll and Allan Campbell then set up Scott who had an effort deflected wide.

The Steelmen were turning the screw and Jamie Semple's corner was met powerfully by the head of Charles Dunne whose attempt rebounded off the bar.

Liam Donnelly's attempt from the second ball was blocked on the goal line.

But Donnelly broke the deadlock on 71 minutes when he confidently slotted a penalty into the bottom right corner after substitute Hylton had been fouled in the box by Scott Mercer.

Declan Gallagher then headed wide for Motherwell on 79 minutes following Carroll's free-kick from the right.

Tait crossed to the back post where Semple shot into the side netting as Motherwell enjoyed domination.

Carroll and Hylton then set up Semple, whose 25-yarder was brilliantly struck but not quite accurate enough.

But Motherwell went two up with a brilliant individual strike by substitute Seedorf. The former Wolves man waltzed in from the left wing before cracking a brilliant shot past McCrorie and into the net.

And Hylton wrapped it up in brilliant style in the final minute with a stunning 25-yard shot into the top corner.



Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Gallagher, Dunne, Carroll, Donnelly, Campbell, Semple, Cole (Hylton 58), Long (Scott 3), Ilic (Seedorf 53).

Crowd: 1956

Referee: Don Robertson