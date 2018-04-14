‘Proud’ Robinson says players were terrific in Semi Final win

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson ran out of superlatives for his players during his post match media conference from their 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Steelmen will play either Rangers or Celtic in Scottish Football’s showpiece game at the end of the season and Robinson praised all the individuals who have taken the team to that match.

“It was a super performance from start to finish.” Said Robinson.

“I thought Aberdeen started better than us but the goal settled us down and once we went 2-0 up I didn’t think we would get beat.

“I’m delighted for them, they’re a super bunch of boys and I told each and every one of them I was proud.

“They gave me absolutely everything and got their just rewards today.

“Everything we have built our season on has been the back three or back five and I thought they were terrific today.

“They kept us in the game and settled us when they needed to and all had super performances.

“Andy Rose has been out for five weeks but he’s such an intelligent footballer and to put that level of performance in, in a position he hasn’t played in before, He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“Tom, Taity and Cads excelled today and I’m delighted the boys will get to play in another final this season,”

Read the full interview with Robinson in next week’s Motherwell Times & Speaker.