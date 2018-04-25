Point proved as Bellshill win precious promotion

Bellshill Athletic gained the point they required to win promotion from the Second Division on Saturday.

And they celebrated in style on Monday night as they thumped Newmains by seven goals to one.

On Saturday they made the short trip to Tollcross in Glasgow as they continued their fight to gain a promotion place against Vale of Clyde.

A first half which had spectators wondering if this was a typical end of season game with nothing at stake, rather than a vital promotion match, ended with the score 0-0 at half time.

However in the second half Bellshill came out strongly, pressing the home side back at every opportunity as they looked to find the all important opening goal.

With 65 minutes gone Bellshill made their first change when Jamie Stewart replaced Alessandro Savarese and it was a move which soon paid off.

Just two minutes later with his first touch, Stewart slipped a clever pass which put Connor Brannigan through on goal and he fired home to put Athletic 1-0 ahead.

However the lead turned out to be short lived when three minutes later Vale’s Turner shot home to level the game at 1-1.

Bellshill then introduced Jonathan Reynolds for Paul Brennan who put in a hard shift to freshen things up in the later stages of the game.

Connor McDonald then replaced Connor Brannigan as Bellshill looked to see the game out and get the point that was needed.

The game then finished all square and it proved to be the result Bellshill were looking for and the players and management began their well deserved celebrations.

On Monday night at Newmains Athletic were convincing winners with a night to remember for Reynolds who scored five times, with further goals from Brennan and Kane in a 7-1 win.

Athletic will now play in the Central District First Division next season.

Congratulations to Robert Sneddon, his coaches, and all the players in gaining promotion from the Second Division at the first time of asking.