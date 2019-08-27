Partick Thistle sign former Motherwell and Brighton defender Ben Hall

Partick Thistle have signed former Motherwell defender Ben Hall on a deal until January.

The 22-year former Northern Ireland youth and under-21 international joined the Jags this week after a successful trial period training with Gary Caldwell’s first team squad.

Hall started his senior career at Motherwell where he made 19 first-team appearances. He made his debut in a 3-1 win over Dundee in December 2015, helped Well win 2-1 at Celtic Park in his second appearance and opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in his third.

He left Fir Park at that 2015-16 season, joining Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

However he failed to breakthrough with the Sussex club - despite a successful loan spell with League Two side Notts County - and was released by the Premiership club at the end of last season.

Enniskillen-born Hall will wear Thistle’s number five jersey for the 2019/20 season.

After completing his move, he told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “I was out of contract with Brighton and I left in May so I’ve just been looking for a club really and the gaffer got in touch to ask me to come in for training so I’ve been in for a bit and I’m delighted to finally get something sorted.

“From the first day, the guys have been bang on with me and helped me settle in really easily so that’s been nice too.

“For me, this season’s going to be about getting back playing football and enjoying it again.

“From my time in Scotland before with Motherwell, I really enjoyed my time there so I’m hoping it can be the same here.”