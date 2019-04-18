Opinion: Motherwell signing of Liam Polworth looks a shrewd one

Motherwell's signing of Inverness Caley Thistle winger Liam Polworth on a pre contract agreement on Wednesday evening looks a very shrewd piece of business, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The acquisition for two years of someone who has provided no fewer than 20 assists this season - more than any other player in the Scottish Championship - is welcome news at a time when star asset, attacker Jake Hastie, is being linked with a move to Rangers upon his contract expiry this summer.

Polworth (24) - an ex-Scotland youth international - has been at Caley since the age of eight and was the club's youngest ever player when he made a substitute appearance aged just 16 years 211 days in May 2011.

Inverness-born Polworth was an unused substitute as his local team won the 2015 Scottish Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 win over Falkirk.

Hopefully the winger can help his new club Motherwell to William Hill Scottish Cup glory over the next two seasons!

Steelmen gaffer Stephen Robinson is delighted with the new signing.

He told the club website: “We’re delighted Liam is joining us. We hope he will continue his creativity with us, having picked up the most assists in the Championship this season.

“He is a very talented boy and I still feel there are a lot of areas he will improve on with us.

“He will give us another option in the middle of the park and out wide, and arrives with plenty experience in the Scottish top flight.

“We want to get our business done early where possible. That’s bringing people in, as well as offering terms to players who are here.”

Polworth is Motherwell's second pre contract agreement signing for next season, with Livingston defender Declan Gallagher having also committed to move to Fir Park for the 2019/20 campaign.