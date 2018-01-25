New Thorniewood United manager James McKenna is back in football after bizarre Shettleston sacking last summer

The man dramatically sacked by his former club Shettleston last summer without taking charge of a single competitive match has been appointed as Thorniewood United’s new gaffer.

James McKenna, sensationally dismissed in double quick time by Super Division 1 outfit ’Ton last July, has been chosen as the man to spearhead Thorniewood’s battle against relegation from McBookie.com Central Division 1.

Upon being sacked by Shettleston after just 36 days last summer, McKenna quipped: “A lot of people thought I wouldn’t hack it in the Super First Division but here I am moving on to pastures new without losing a game at this level.

“In all seriousness though I’m gutted at how things have panned out.”

McKenna was reportedly sacked from Shettleston for allegedly reneging on a promise to club officials to help provide team running costs from his own pocket.

He appears to have a huge task on his hands at Thorniewood, with the Viewpark team currently bottom with just one point from their opening eight games this season.

But ’Wood secretary Ian McLaughlin is confident that Gerry Bonham’s replacement can inspire a resurgence after impressing at interview.

“During his interview James impressed us with his vast knowledge of the junior game and his years of experience within it,” Ian said.

“He was the manager of St Anthony’s for 18 years and has been in the junior game for 30 years.

“Priority number one for James is to avoid the drop this season and secondly it’s a mid table finish.

“The league is split into two halves this year and the top half has gone.

“We are looking to be top of the bottom half.”

Ian said that he was hoping for McKenna to rejuvenate the team by bringing in some new players and getting more out of the players who are already at the club.

The secretary added: “I’m hopeful that, with the army of contacts James has within the junior game, he’ll be able to attract new players when required.”

