New signing Kaiyne is able goal threat says Motherwell manager Graham Alexander

Kaiyne Woolery has signed on at Fir Park (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

The forward has signed on a three-year deal, joining after leaving Tranmere Rovers. The move is subject to international clearance.

Alexander, who has bossed teams against Woolery in England’s lower leagues while manager of Fleewood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City, told the club website: “Kaiyne is a player I’ve admired for a few years now.

“He’s always caused my teams problems with his pace and goal threat. I’m very happy to bring him to Motherwell.

“I believe his best years are ahead of him and we all look forward to working with him. I know he will help us improve our attacking threat.”

Woolery was a key figure in Tranmere’s play-off finish in League Two last season, netting 11 in 52 matches.

He previously was with Swindon Town, where he moved for a six-figure fee from Wigan Athletic.

After joining Swindon from Wigan for £350,000 in August 2017, Woolery scored an equaliser against Exeter City on his Swindon Town debut at the County Ground on August 12 that year.

After a fairly inconsistent first season for Swindon Town, he got injured in April in a home match against Yeovil Town. This injury ruled him out for the rest of the 2017/18 season and the first two months of the 2018/19 season.

Woolery made his return on October 9, 2018, coming on as a second half sub in an EFL Trophy group stage match against Plymouth Argyle and scoring within 10 minutes.

He moved to Tranmere in September 2020, netting 11 times in 41 league and cup appearances last season.

At the start of his professional career back in 2014, the 26-year-old was at Bolton Wanderers, and has also spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers, Notts County and Tamworth.

Meanwhile midfielder Liam Polworth, who left Motherwell this summer after two years at Fir Park, has dropped a division to join Championship outfit Kilmarnock.

Polworth, 26, who didn’t feature for ’Well in the latter weeks of last season, told the Killie website: “I’m delighted to finally get this move over the line.

“The manager was obviously a massive draw towards the club. When he called me to come here it just felt like a good opportunity.

“I think everyone knows that Kilmarnock are a Premiership side and bouncing straight back up is the target.”

The manager Polworth is referring to is Tommy Wright, who was unable to save Killie from the drop last season.

Wright said of Polworth: “He’s a good Premiership player who I know a lot about.

“We’re trying to build a squad here that has competition for places all over the park and I think in midfield he’ll be a good attacking option.

“Liam’s a quality player with great delivery at set plays and I think with the ability he has, he can score more goals and I’ve already spoken with him about that.