Motherwell v St Mirren: Tonight's cup replay expected to beat the wet weather

As of 4.15pm today (Tuesday) it looks as if tonight's Motherwell v St Mirren William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round replay at Fir Park IS going ahead, kick-off 7.45pm.

Motherwell FC chief executive Alan Burrows Tweeted: "Looks like we’re going to get it on. Few heavy showers have come and gone through the afternoon as forecasted, but we’re still holding up. Hope you can join us for the big game."

If Motherwell make it past the Buddies, they will face a home quarter-final against either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock – due to replay at Rugby Park tomorrow (Wednesday) – on Saturday, February 29.

Motherwell, whose long time crocked centre back Charles Dunne made his return from injury in the Reserves’ 4-3 defeat against Kilmarnock at Broadwood on Monday, will return to league action in a vital Lanarkshire derby this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Hosts Hamilton Accies are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership table – only one point ahead of bottom club Hearts – so are in desperate need of three points in their seemingly annual battle against relegation.

But it is also a crucial game for Motherwell – who slipped down to fourth place in the table, below Aberdeen – after suffering a sickening last gasp 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone last Wednesday night.