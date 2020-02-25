Motherwell v St Mirren: LIVE

Motherwell's Allan Campbell strikes a shot which ended up in the St Mirren net to make it 4-4 in last Tuesday night's incredible Scottish Cup fifth round replay (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell will tonight (Tuesday) bid to win their first game in eight when they take on St Mirren in a Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park.

The Motherwell Times will be running a live blog from the match (kick-off 7.45pm).
Victory for the Steelmen would point them four points clear of Aberdeen after 28 league games in the battle for a Europa League first qualifying round spot.
But it won't be easy against a St Mirren side who knocked Motherwell out of the William Hill Scottish Cup at Fir Park a week ago by winning 3-2 in a penalty shootout after an astonishing 4-4 fifth round replay draw in which Motherwell fought back from 4-1 down.