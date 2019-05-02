Motherwell v St Mirren: Build-up

The Motherwell Times will be running a live blog from the Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and St Mirren this Saturday, kick-off 3pm at Fir Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

St Mirren won 1-0 on their last Fir Park visit on December 22, with Motherwell winning both of this season's fixtures between the sides in Paisley - 2-0 on October 31 and 2-1 on February 6.

Let's hope the eighth placed Steelmen can pick up three valuable points this Saturday to boost their hopes of finishing seventh this season.