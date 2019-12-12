Motherwell v Rangers: WIN a pair of tickets

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for the mouthwatering Motherwell v Rangers Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park this Sunday, December 15, kick-off 12 noon.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with third placed Motherwell going for their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership win against the title chasing Glasgow giants.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 9am tomorrow (Friday).

QUESTION: Who scored Motherwell's goal in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on the sides' last meeting on October 27?