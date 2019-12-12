Motherwell v Rangers: Severe test for Steelmen but Liam Grimshaw is optimistic

Motherwell will face a severe test of their credentials this Sunday in a home league game against second placed Glasgow giants Rangers, kick-off 12 noon.

“Doing so well against Rangers the last time (’Well narrowly lost 2-1 at Ibrox on October 26) definitely gives us confidence for this Sunday,” the Burnley-born wing back added. “We’ve won our last three so we’ve every right to be confident.

“But at the same time Rangers are a great team. They’ve done great in Europe and domestically as well they’re doing well.

“It will be a tough game but there’s no reason why – if we put our best foot forward – we can’t get something out of it.

“Scottish football gets an unfair press, especially from people in England, but that’s just people who don’t watch enough of it.

“The standard has always been really competitive but I would say these last couple of years it’s been really good.”