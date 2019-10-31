Motherwell v Livingston: WIN a pair of tickets

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for the exciting Motherwell v Livingston Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park this Saturday, November 2, kick-off 3pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with third placed Motherwell looking to bag a victory over the sixth placed Lions.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 9am tomorrow (Friday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on Wednesday. Good luck!

QUESTION: Can you name the Motherwell defender (on right in photo) who joined the Steelmen on a two-year contract after leaving Livingston this summer?