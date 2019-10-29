Motherwell v Kilmarnock: WIN a pair of tickets!

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for the exciting Motherwell v Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park this Wednesday, October 30, kick-off 7.45pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with fourth placed Motherwell looking to bag a victory which would take them above Killie into third place.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on Wednesday. Good luck!

QUESTION: Why was last season's Kilmarnock-Motherwell game at Rugby Park on February 27 abandoned at half-time?

A) Waterlogged pitch

B) Fog

C) Floodlight failure