Motherwell v Hibernian: WIN a pair of tickets!

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's new Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for this Saturday's exciting Motherwell v Hibernian Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park, kick-off 3pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with sixth placed Motherwell keen for their first home Scottish Premiership win of the season after last weekend's derby success at Hamilton Accies.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 4pm today (Thursday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on match day. Good luck!

QUESTION: Our picture shows Motherwell players celebrating a 1-0 victory over Hibs in the Edinburgh side's last visit to Fir Park on January 23. Due to transfer exits and injury, can you name the only one of the four men pictured who will definitely be available to feature against the Hibees this Saturday?