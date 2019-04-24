Motherwell v Dundee: WIN a pair of tickets!

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's new Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for this Saturday's vital Motherwell v Dundee Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park, kick-off 3pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with eighth placed Motherwell keen for three points to boost their hopes of finishing best of the rest this season and bottom club Dundee fighting for their Scottish Premiership lives.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on match day. Good luck!

QUESTION: Who is the Motherwell star (pictured) netting a penalty in our 1-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park in the sides' last league meeting on January 26, the second time he'd netted a winner against the Dark Blues in this campaign?