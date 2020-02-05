Motherwell v Celtic: LIVE

Third placed Motherwell host leaders Celtic in a mouthwatering Scottish Premiership encounter at Fir Park tonight (Wednesday).

The Motherwell Times will be there to provide comprehensive coverage of all the action via our live blog.

Celtic have won 5-2 and 2-0 in the two league games between the sides already this season, but will likely face a tough test against a Motherwell side determined to bounce back from last Saturday's disappointing 1-0 reverse at Livingston.

New loan winger Rolando Aarons is expected to play some part in the action for Motherwell who are currently three points ahead of fourth placed Aberdeen in the table.

Celtic have been blowing teams away lately as they established a seven-point lead at the top by beating Hamilton Accies 4-1 away from home last weekend.