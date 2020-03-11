Motherwell v Aberdeen: WIN a pair of tickets for crucial battle of Euro hopefuls this Friday

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for the Motherwell v Aberdeen Scottish Premiership crunch fixture this Friday, March 13, kick-off 7.45pm.

Third placed Motherwell are currently just a single point ahead of the fourth placed Dons after 30 matches.

With only eight games of the season remaining, victory for either side under the Fir Park lights could be a significant step towards achieving European football by finishing in third place come the end of the campaign.

It's one of the biggest games of the entire Scottish top flight season, and you could be there!

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Good luck!

QUESTION: Who scored Motherwell's goal in a 1-0 success against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on the sides' last league meeting on January 22?