Motherwell v Aberdeen postponed due to coronavirus; whole of Scottish football season suspended

Tonight's Motherwell v Aberdeen Scottish Premiership match is OFF due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced this lunchtime that the Scottish football season had been suspended until further notice, starting today.

The SPFL has acted after the UK government escalated its response and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had advised events of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "Today's announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game. This is of paramount importance as the country enters the 'delay' phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."

Motherwell FC chief executive Alan Burrows tweeted: "As you can imagine, this situation is moving at a face pace and changing all the time. We are very much in unchartered waters. I / the club will continue to keep you as up to date as possible when we get confirmation of anything meaningful. In the meantime, take good care."