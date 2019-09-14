Motherwell take the points with win over Hearts

Motherwell took all three points with a 3-2 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Declan Gallagher, Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton were on target for the Steelmen, Uche Ikpeazu and Ryotaro Meshino replying for the home side.

Motherwell made one change to the side who so convincingly beat Hibs 3-0 in their last outing - Christopher Long dropping to the bench with Devante Cole in the attack for the Steelmen alongside James Scott.

New signing, Ugandan international Bevis Mugabi, was named among the substitutes.

Motherwell kicked off heading away from the noisy travelling support, Stephen Robinson’s men adopting a 5-3-2 formation.

The home side had the best of the first 10 minutes, with Motherwell lumping aimless, long balls forward that were not putting the Hearts’ defence under any danger.

Jake Carroll received the first booking of the game on eight minutes for tugging on the shirt of Hearts’ Sean Clare after he had turned him.

The first shot of any note came on 17 minutes when an effort from Jake Mulraney flew wide of Mark Gillespie’s goal, but it was Motherwell who would take the lead through Gallagher.

On 19 minutes a cross-cum-shot from Gallagher was tipped over by Colin Doyle. From Liam Polworth’s resultant corner Gallagher rose to nod home.

Two minutes later Liam Donnelly was booked for a late challenge on Clare.

Hearts have been on a poor run of form, boss Craig Levein is under pressure from large sections of the home support, and after the Motherwell opener any mistake from the men in maroon was greeted by a chorus of boos from the Tynecastle faithful.

Motherwell almost doubled their lead on 25 minutes. Seedorf made a great run to the edge of the Hearts box where he laid it off to Polworth who curled it just over the bar.

Five minutes later and the Jambos passed up a great chance to equalise. Ikpeazu made his way into the Motherwell box. He played it across goal to Steven MacLean who laid it back to Clare but his tame shot was easily saved by Gillespie.

37 minutes gone and this time it was Motherwell who should have scored. Polworth dinked a ball through to Cole with just the keeper to beat but Doyle got enough on the ball to see it trickle agonisingly past the post.

It was all Motherwell at this point and just two minutes later Allan Campbell hit a shot which came back off the Hearts’ bar.

On 44 minutes Motherwell passed up a great opportunity to add a second. Breaking from a Hearts free kick Scott played in Polworth who should have hit the net but his effort was poor and Doyle saved.

Loic Damour replaced Andy Irving on 50 minutes and just 60 seconds later Motherwell made it 2-0 in superb fashion.

A loose pass from Ikpeazu was leapt upon by Seedorf who ran forward and cracked in a superb shot which rippled the net in off the bar.

Boos and chants against Craig Levein rang out around the ground,

On 55 minutes Hearts took MacLean off and replaced him with Meshino, before Halkett was booked for a foul on Seedorf two minutes later.

On the hour Hearts pulled a goal back. Meshino barged through the Motherwell defence and when his effort on goal was saved by Gillespie, Ikpeazu was on hand to head the ball in.

A minute later Berra was booked for foul on Cole before Hearts made their third and final sub on 63 minutes – defender Brandon was replaced by Conor Washington.

On 64 minutes Motherwell made their first substitution when goalscorer Seedorf went off to be replaced by Hylton – and it proved to be an inspired decision.

With his first touch the sub shrugged off a challenge from Clare, turned in the box and curled the ball into Doyle’s net.

The Steelmen’s second substitution came on 72 minutes, Cole going off for Long, before Scott was replaced by Mark O’Hara five minutes later.

On 85 minutes Meshino got the second for the Jambos. Taking a flick from Jake Mulraney he evaded a challenge on the edge of the Motherwell box and hit a right foot shot into the net.

In injury time Long could have made the points secure when he out ran Hearts’ Craig Halkett but Doyle saved his shot.

However, the Steelmen had already done enough and left the capital with the deserved win.